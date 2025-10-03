Slavutych Loses Power After Russian Attack on Electrical Substation Near Chernobyl

On October 1, the power went out in the city of Slavutych near the Chernobyl NPP due to a Russian attack on an electrical substation.

Energy workers are currently working to restore electricity and start up the cogeneration units. Most residents in housing facilities remain without power.

This was reported by Slavutych’s mayor, Yuriy Fomichev, and by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. According to them, critical infrastructure facilities, schools, shops, pharmacies, banks, and gas stations have been powered. Water has been supplied steadily in the city since the evening.

Backup power has been activated for the water supply system, and ten stationary resilience points along with mobile tents of the State Emergency Service are continuing to operate in the city. The necessary reserves of tents, generators, fuel, and water have been prepared. At these points, people can charge their phones, and stoves, food, and firewood are available. The Slavutych city council has also published the addresses of the resilience points.

Medical facilities in Slavutych are operating normally, and pharmacies are running on generators.

Kalashnyk also reported that the Regional Military Administration is coordinating with mobile operators to ensure that communication in Slavutych remains stable, allowing residents to stay in contact with their families.

Earlier, in Chernihiv, power went out in several neighborhoods around 4:00 p.m. on October 1. Several communities in the region, including Semenivka, Koriukivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi, and Ripky, also reported electricity outages. Later, Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported strikes on the energy infrastructure in the neighboring region.

The energy company “Chernihivoblenergo” reported that the Russian attack caused power outages for 307,000 consumers across several districts. In the region, a schedule of hourly power cuts has been introduced, with electricity supplied for three hours followed by six hours without power.

The Ministry of Energy reported that due to voltage surges, the new safe confinement at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant — a key facility that isolates the destroyed fourth unit and prevents the release of radioactive materials — was temporarily left without electricity. As of 11:00 p.m. on October 1, electricity has been restored to all Chernobyl facilities, radiation levels do not exceed control limits, and there is no threat to the population.

It should be noted that Slavutych is geographically located in Chernihiv region but administratively belongs to Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region. The city was built after the Chernobyl disaster to house evacuees from the exclusion zone, and most residents are Chernobyl nuclear power plant workers.

