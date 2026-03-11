The Defense Forces of Ukraine have effectively almost completely de-occupied the Dnipropetrovsk region from the enemy. According to the General Staff, several villages still need to be cleared.

The success of the Ukrainian army in this sector of the front was also confirmed by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. Former generals, officers, and military experts analyzed the success of this operation and the further prospects on the front line specifically for Kanal 24.

How was it possible to liberate the territories in the Dnipropetrovsk region?

Army General and former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Mykola Malomuzh said that the Russians had pushed into the Dnipropetrovsk region with their offensive. Ukraine had long been preparing an operation to liberate the territories. This enemy salient had to be cut off by destroying the occupying forces. The operation was finally prepared and carried out swiftly, essentially by an air assault brigade.

“A non-standard and effective operation was prepared to destroy the main and reserve forces that had been brought in for support. Several more settlements are in the process of being liberated. Active fire operations and operational work are ongoing. There is real success and an advantage in the fact that the liberated territories are larger than those still occupied,” the army general noted.

He continued that the situation is similar in the direction of Huliaipole. A series of operations were conducted there, allowing Ukrainian forces to advance. This made it possible to gain an advantage near Orikhiv and Oleksandrivka. These are the directions the enemy considers as alternatives to the offensives toward Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Numerous attacks have taken place there.

Pay attention! The General Staff reported that almost the entire territory of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has already been liberated from the occupiers. Work remains to be completed in three villages and two more villages still need to be cleared. In total, 400 square kilometers have been de-occupied.

What do the successful counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front mean?

Reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, flight instructor and military expert Roman Svitan noted that Russia’s offensive campaign from last year is coming to an end. They lack strategic reserves. An operational pause will begin for the Russians. Equipment, ammunition and personnel are being sent not to the front line but accumulated in the rear for the summer military campaign of 2026.

“The reduction in Russia’s combat capabilities was predictable. However, the counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the southern direction could become operational. It is possible to conduct several more operations to improve our operational positions, though not strategic ones, in the area of Huliaipole and in the area of Pokrovsk. The Russians are currently using the remnants of their reserves there,” the reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

According to him, a decrease in the number of attacks organized by Russian forces can be seen along the entire front line. However, it is still too early to say objectively that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have seized the initiative. The reason is that Russia’s strategic reserves are running out. Ukraine is not yet ready to conduct large-scale offensive operations, particularly due to a lack of the necessary weapons.

What are the further prospects for successful counterattacks?

Retired lieutenant general, military expert and founder of the “Close the Sky of Ukraine” foundation Ihor Romanenko expressed the opinion that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been in active defense for more than a month. This means that Ukrainians are not only repelling offensives but also counterattacking, liberating territories in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and disrupting the enemy’s plans to advance in these regions.

“Moreover, this is undermining the enemy’s plans to prepare for the future spring–summer offensive campaign. Unfortunately, Ukrainian forces do not yet have enough strength for a powerful counteroffensive. Additional support is needed. However, counterattacks are slowly taking place. The enemy has been unable to capture Pokrovsk for two years, and therefore is simultaneously trying to develop offensives in other directions,” the retired lieutenant general emphasized.

He added that out of the planned 14 divisions, the enemy managed to assemble only 7, and most of them have already been used up. The process of conducting attacks has become more difficult for the Russians because since December the number of newcomers joining the Russian army has been lower than their losses. They have a task this year to move forward, but they lack the resources to do so, so they are looking for additional methods of indirect mobilization.

