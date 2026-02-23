Syrskyi Confirms Liberation of 400 km² on Oleksandrivka Direction

Since late January, Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the Oleksandrivka direction reclaimed 400 km² and eight villages, with Air Assault units leading operations despite continued Russian attacks.

Since the end of January, Ukrainian assault units have liberated 400 km² of territory and eight villages in the Oleksandrivka direction. According to Zaxid.net, this was reported on Monday, February 23, by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief said he is currently focused on operations in the south. Syrskyi visited units conducting offensive actions and holding defensive positions in the Southern operational zone.

According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, the situation in this area remains difficult. The Commander-in-Chief noted that Russian forces continue to apply pressure, using small assault groups, artillery, drones, and, in some cases, armored vehicles.

“Our warriors are not only holding the defense but are also successfully conducting an offensive operation. Since the end of January, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the Air Assault Forces and adjacent units have restored control over 400 km² of territory and eight settlements,” Syrskyi reported.

The Oleksandrivka direction covers the junction of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The Commander-in-Chief highlighted the work of the 82nd Bukovyna and 95th Zhytomyr Air Assault Brigades.

On February 16, the ISW reported that, since February 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated 201 km² of territory, taking advantage of the Starlink satellite internet shutdown for Russian forces. This concerns areas approximately 80 km east of Zaporizhzhia—where Russian troops had advanced significantly since summer 2025. It was noted as the largest area liberated by Ukraine in such a short period since the counteroffensive in June 2023.

On February 20, Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the counteroffensive, stating that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already liberated 300 km² in the south. On February 22, the Air Assault Forces reported that eight villages had been freed as part of the operation.