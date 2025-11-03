The Enemy Is Fortifying Positions in Pokrovsk: Russians Set Up Observation Posts — DeepState

Russian infantry is advancing through the southern outskirts of the city, creating a “gray zone,” as enemy units infiltrate multiple city blocks and set up observation posts.

The situation in Pokrovsk remains extremely difficult. Russian units continue to infiltrate the city. According to the analytical project DeepState, the occupiers are advancing through the southern lines along the Zvirove–Shevchenko–Novopavlivka area, as well as near the railway line from Kotlyne. It was reported by ZN.ua.

Enemy presence has been detected in several city blocks, creating a so-called “gray zone” for Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, which complicates the operations of Ukrainian units. In recent days, there has been increased activity on the eastern approaches near Rivne and in the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, where the concentration of enemy infantry continues to grow.

Approximate map of hostilities as of October 31 / DeepStateMap

Russian forces are setting up observation posts and temporary positions, constantly changing their locations to hinder the work of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

DeepState reports that the top military command has already arrived in the area and is in control of the situation. Specialized units are expected to be deployed to clear the settlements of enemy forces. Ukrainian drones continue to operate daily, detecting and striking targets — one of the key elements of defense.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the “East” military grouping, Hryhorii Shapoval, said that in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian army has significantly increased its manpower and the intensity of assault operations. According to him, while earlier the occupiers mostly acted in small infantry groups, they are now actively using heavy armored vehicles and deploying a much larger number of troops.