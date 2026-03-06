The Navy Showed Footage of a Unique Operation to Destroy a Russian Ka-27 Helicopter

Ukrainian naval forces destroyed a Russian Ka-27 helicopter during a coordinated operation near the Syvash drilling platform in the Black Sea, also damaging enemy systems and personnel.

On the night of March 5, fighters of the Ukrainian Navy, in effective coordination with the Special Operations Forces, destroyed an enemy Ka-27 helicopter. It was attempting to land on the platform of the drilling rig “Syvash.”

According to 24 Kanal, exclusive footage of the strike on the Russian forces was shown by the Ukrainian Navy.

What is known about the operation to destroy the Russian helicopter?

The military reported that the strike targeted the “Syvash” platform, located at the Holitsynske gas field in the Black Sea waters.

It is important to note that Russian forces used this drilling platform as a key outpost for conducting reconnaissance, relaying communication signals, and deploying electronic warfare systems and short-range air defense assets.

From there, they coordinated strikes by attack drones aimed at infrastructure facilities in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, and also posed a direct threat to civilian shipping in the region.

Thanks to coordinated combat operations, units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Ka-27 helicopter that was attempting to land on the helipad of this drilling platform.

In addition, Ukrainian maritime drones and aerial drones destroyed enemy command and communication systems and inflicted significant losses on the occupying forces’ personnel.

Recently, in Russia’s Rostov region, air defense forces likely mistakenly shot down their own military helicopter while repelling a drone attack. According to local public channels and Russian media, the aircraft was an Mi-8 helicopter. It crashed directly onto a farmer’s shed in the hamlet of Dudky in the Millerovskyy district. All three crew members were killed at the scene.

What losses is the aggressor country suffering in the war?

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost about 1,270,400 of its soldiers and 11,727 tanks. Over the past day alone, the enemy lost 900 troops, 4 tanks, 7 armored vehicles, and 210 units of automotive equipment.

It was also reported that in Novorossiysk, as a result of a strike by Ukraine’s Defense Forces, at least five Russian military ships were damaged. There are dead and wounded among the occupiers.

Recently, the Unmanned Systems Forces together with the Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian “Kasta” radar station in the Zaporizhzhia region. The system is designed to monitor airspace and is capable of detecting up to 20 targets per minute.