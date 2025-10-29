To Encircle the Pokrovsk Agglomeration Occupiers Amassed Around 11,000 Troops: Details

To implement the plan to encircle the Pokrovsk agglomeration, the enemy deployed around 11 thousand personnel. Enemy groups that managed to infiltrate the city aim to advance northwest and north of Pokrovsk.

This was reported on October 29 by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Shidnyy Variant.

It is noted that overall, within the area of responsibility of the 7th Air Assault Corps, the enemy has amassed around 27 thousand personnel, about 100 tanks, up to 260 combat armored vehicles, and up to 160 artillery pieces and mortars.