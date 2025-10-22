Two Children Among Six Killed in Russian Attack on October 22 – Zelenskyy Calls for Strong Global Response

Russia launched another large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine, killing civilians, including children. President Zelenskyy urged global partners to step up pressure on Moscow.

The president called on partners to take decisive action. It was reported by ZN.UA.

Six people, including two children, were killed in a combined Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of October 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

“Another night that proves Russia does not feel enough pressure for prolonging the war. All night and morning, our air defense forces, mobile fire groups, and drone interceptor crews were working. Ordinary cities were under attack, mainly our energy infrastructure, but there were many hits on residential buildings as well,” he wrote.

In particular, Kyiv came under attack, and the Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Sumy regions were also affected.

The president added that Russian words about diplomacy mean nothing as long as Russia’s leaders do not face critical problems. He said he expects strong sanctions from the United States and the G7 — from everyone who truly seeks peace.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, clarified that as of 09:35, 18 people were injured in the capital as a result of the Russian attack, including four children. Two people were killed in a 16-story building in the city’s Dniprovskyi district.

“Reports are still coming in, so the numbers may not be final,” he noted.

Later, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko specified that the number of injured had risen to 19, including five children.

“Four children and five adults have been hospitalized. The others are receiving outpatient care,” he added.

A woman and two children — a six-month-old baby and a twelve-year-old girl — were killed in the Russian attack on the village of Pohreby in the Brovary district near Kyiv. In the same area, debris fatally injured a 38-year-old man.

In Zaporizhzhia, 13 people, including two children, sought medical assistance after the night’s shelling.