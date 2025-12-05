UAF Strikes Russian Seaport and Oil Refinery

Ukrainian forces struck the infrastructure of Russia’s Temryuk seaport and the Syzran oil refinery, causing fires and damaging facilities involved in military and economic operations.

On the night of December 5, Ukraine’s Defense Forces hit the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region and the seaport infrastructure in Russia’s Krasnodar region, Korrespondent.net reported, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that, as part of efforts to reduce Russia’s military-economic potential, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport (Temryuk, Krasnodar region, Russia).

This port, in particular, handles the shipment of general cargo, liquid cargo (including liquefied natural gas and chemical products), bulk, and loose cargo. It is involved in supplying the Russian military.

Strikes were recorded on the facility’s territory, resulting in a fire. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

In addition, the Syzran oil refinery in Russia’s Samara region was also targeted that night. This refinery processes between 7 and 8.9 million tons of oil annually and is also involved in supplying the Russian armed forces.

Drone strikes were recorded on the refinery’s territory, causing a fire. According to preliminary information, one of the refinery’s units was hit.

The results of a recent strike on the Saratov oil refinery have also been confirmed — the primary oil refining unit ELOU-AVT-6 was damaged. As of early December, the refinery had fully suspended primary crude oil processing and was operating at less than 50% of its designed capacity, with key units completely halted.

