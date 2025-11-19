Ukraine Assesses Devastating Aftermath of 14-Hour Russian Massive Attack

Casualties, chlorine contamination, and widespread infrastructure damage consequences of 14-hour russian massive attack on Ukraine.



Official Information

Ternopil: Residential buildings were hit. Two nine-story apartment blocks were damaged — one caught fire, and the other suffered structural destruction from the 3rd to the 9th floor. In parts of the Soniashnyi district, chlorine levels in the air exceed the norm by 2, 5.5, and 6.5 times, depending on the measurement point.

20 killed, 66 injured (as of moment of publication).

The death toll in Ternopil has risen to 20 killed including 2 children and 66 injured (16 of them children) after the russian strike on the city.



Search and rescue operations continue.

Lviv region: An energy facility was damaged. A woodworking enterprise and a warehouse building also sustained damage.

Russia destroyed new modern branch of "Ukrposhta" in Lviv, – the company's CEO Igor Smilyansky informs. It is reported that no employees were injured. However, about 900 parcels were destroyed. "Ukrposhta" is launching a process of compensation for customers.

Ivano-Frankivsk region: Energy infrastructure facilities were targeted. One household was damaged.

3 injured.

Khmelnytskyi region: A power line and five residential houses were damaged.

Cherkasy region: A power line, windows, and roofs were damaged.

Kharkiv region: 16 apartment buildings, 31 cars, a garage cooperative, an emergency medical substation, a supermarket, 2 trolleybuses, a non-residential building, an administrative building, a school, 1 private house, 2 additional vehicles, and railway infrastructure were damaged.

46 injured.

Videos from the russian nighttime air attack of Kharkiv.

Videos from the russian nighttime air attack of Kharkiv.

As a result of this attack, 32 people were injured, including 2 children.

Chernihiv region: An energy facility and a private house were damaged.

Sumy region: Civilian infrastructure, private residential houses, and non-residential buildings were damaged; one house and several outbuildings were destroyed.

Dnipropetrovsk region: An administrative building was destroyed; another administrative building and a gas station were damaged.

The attack lasted 14 hours.

