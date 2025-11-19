Ukraine Assesses Devastating Aftermath of 14-Hour Russian Massive Attack

Casualties, chlorine contamination, and widespread infrastructure damage consequences of 14-hour russian massive attack on Ukraine.
Official Information
Ternopil: Residential buildings were hit. Two nine-story apartment blocks were damaged — one caught fire, and the other suffered structural destruction from the 3rd to the 9th floor. In parts of the Soniashnyi district, chlorine levels in the air exceed the norm by 2, 5.5, and 6.5 times, depending on the measurement point.
20 killed, 66 injured (as of moment of publication).
Lviv region: An energy facility was damaged. A woodworking enterprise and a warehouse building also sustained damage.
Ivano-Frankivsk region: Energy infrastructure facilities were targeted. One household was damaged.
3 injured.
Khmelnytskyi region: A power line and five residential houses were damaged.
Cherkasy region: A power line, windows, and roofs were damaged.
Kharkiv region: 16 apartment buildings, 31 cars, a garage cooperative, an emergency medical substation, a supermarket, 2 trolleybuses, a non-residential building, an administrative building, a school, 1 private house, 2 additional vehicles, and railway infrastructure were damaged.
46 injured.
Chernihiv region: An energy facility and a private house were damaged.
Sumy region: Civilian infrastructure, private residential houses, and non-residential buildings were damaged; one house and several outbuildings were destroyed.
Dnipropetrovsk region: An administrative building was destroyed; another administrative building and a gas station were damaged.
The attack lasted 14 hours.russia - ukraine war