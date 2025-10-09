Ukraine Defence Forces Downs 87 Russian Drones, 22 Hit Targets Across 12 Locations

During the night of October 9, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine, using 112 strike UAVs of various types, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

On the night of October 8–9, 2025, Russian forces launched a significant aerial assault on Ukraine, deploying 112 drones, including over 70 Shahed models, from multiple launch sites in Russia.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 87 of these drones were successfully intercepted and neutralized by Ukrainian air defense systems.

However, 22 drones managed to strike 12 locations across the country, resulting in fires, power outages, and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Details of the Attack

The drones were launched from Russian cities such as Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the majority of the drones were Shahed variants, with the remainder being Gerbera and other types. The attack targeted various regions, including the Odesa area, where fires broke out in residential buildings and port infrastructure. In the Chernihiv region, a store in the village of Zhadove was destroyed by a drone strike.

Ukrainian Response

Ukraine’s air defense forces, comprising anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units, and mobile fire groups, responded promptly to the attack. Despite the high interception rate, the persistence and volume of the assault underscored the ongoing threat posed by Russian drone operations.

International Implications

The use of Iranian-made Shahed drones by Russia continues to be a point of concern for the international community. These drones, which have been employed in numerous attacks on Ukrainian territory, highlight the challenges of enforcing sanctions and preventing the proliferation of military technology. Ukraine has called for stronger international measures to curb the supply of such weaponry to Russia.

The October 9 drone assault serves as a stark reminder of the evolving nature of warfare, where unmanned systems play a central role in military strategy. While Ukraine’s air defense capabilities have proven effective in intercepting a significant portion of these threats, the continued use of drones by Russian forces necessitates ongoing vigilance and adaptation of defense strategies.

