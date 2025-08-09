Ukraine downs cruise missile and 16 drones in massive overnight russian attack

On the night of August 9 (starting at 22:30 on August 8) during massive russian attack using 47 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, and Shatalovo (Russia), as well as two Iskander-K cruise missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

Strike UAVs targeted frontline areas in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions, while the missiles targeted the city of Dnipro.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian Air Defense missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data as of 09:00, air defense forces intercepted/suppressed one Iskander-K cruise missile and 16 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of decoy drones in the north and east of the country.

A total of 31 UAV impacts were recorded at 15 locations.

The night attack was heavily repelled, with Ukrainian defenses neutralizing a significant portion of the incoming UAVs and a cruise missile – showcasing the effectiveness of coordinated air defense operations.

Some targets were still hit, underlining the persistent threat posed by drone and missile strikes.

The primary air defense success was in the north and east, particularly across strategic frontline regions, while Dnipro faced a direct missile threat.

