Ukrainian forces struck multiple Russian military targets, including oil depots, Black Sea observation posts, and Saky airfield drones, causing fires, destroying equipment, and weakening Russia’s offensive capabilities.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck several Russian military targets on the night of December 3, including the Dmitriyevskaya oil depot in the Tambov region, a technical observation post in the Black Sea, and Orion reconnaissance and strike drones at the Saky airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, reports Ukrainska Pravda.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: “As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 3, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Dmitriyevskaya oil depot in Russia’s Tambov region. The facility is used to support the needs of the Russian occupation army.”

The target was hit, causing a fire at the facility – preliminary reports indicate that several fuel storage tanks are burning. The results of the strikes are being clarified.

Details: The report also mentions that a technical observation post on the MSP-4 offshore platform in the Black Sea was struck.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers’ drone crew was destroyed, and the surface radar station on the self-elevating drilling rig “Sivash” was damaged. Other consequences of the strike are still being assessed.

The General Staff also reported that the destruction of three Orion reconnaissance and strike drones was confirmed during the strike on the Saky airfield (Novofedorivka, temporarily occupied territory of Crimea) on November 27, 2025. The cost of one such drone is estimated at approximately $5 million, with a wingspan of 16.3 meters and a flight endurance of up to 24 hours.

In addition, the strike on December 2, 2025, on the Livny oil depot in Russia’s Oryol region was confirmed, where two RV-5000 tanks caught fire following a drone attack.

The General Staff emphasizes that the Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine Russia’s military-economic potential and compel it to cease armed aggression against Ukraine.

Tags: