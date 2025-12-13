Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence released footage of a November assault on the Pokrovsk axis, saying the operation improved Ukrainian positions as Russian forces continued advancing there.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has released footage of an assault on the Pokrovsk axis. It is noted that the operation, which also involved HUR fighters, took place in November this year, ZN.ua reports.

“An assault on a building where Russian invaders were entrenched, the clearing of trenches, the downing of an enemy drone, the precision work of FPV operators, and medical aid to a wounded soldier — exclusive footage of the combat operations of the ‘6th Special Operations Detachment’ within the ‘Timur Special Unit’ of the HUR of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence,” the HUR said.

Intelligence officers noted that the assault and the clearing of designated sections of the front line helped improve the tactical position of Ukrainian forces defending the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration.

According to the Ukrainian analytical resource DeepState, on December 11 Russian forces advanced at six locations on the Pokrovsk axis across two adjacent sections of the front. Analysts, in particular, recorded Russian advances near Myrnohrad as well as in the village of Novoekonomichne, located northeast of the city.

At the same time, the 7th Army Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported that Ukrainian units are holding back a mechanized assault on the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. According to the Air Assault Forces, the enemy attempted to take advantage of adverse weather conditions. Russian troops used armored vehicles, motor vehicles, and motorcycles, moving in columns from the south toward the northern part of the city.

