Ukraine Strikes Russian Port Olya, Destroying Iranian Drone Components Shipment

On August 14, in a calculated move to weaken the enemy’s air strike capabilities, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, working in close coordination with other branches of the Defense Forces, executed a high-precision strike on the “Olya” seaport in Russia’s Astrakhan region at Caspian Sea.

This information was confirmed by the General Staff of Ukraine on the morning of August 15.

Port Olya is a major maritime facility located near the village of Olya in the Limansky District of Russia’s Astrakhan Region, at the 67th kilometer of the Volga–Caspian Canal. Operating year-round, it is Russia’s largest trade port on the Caspian Sea.

It plays a key role in the North–South Transport Corridor, providing vital logistical connections for Russia, Iran, Central Asia, and beyond.

Port Olya plays a critical role in Russia’s military logistics chain, serving as a gateway for shipments from Iran – particularly military goods used in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Port Olya is not just a commercial hub—it’s a critical logistic node for Russia’s military supply chain, especially from Iran. In April 2025, Ukraine’s first significant drone strike near the port (using a PD-2 drone) was intercepted before it could cause damage.



Western intelligence revealed that the port handles shipments of Iranian ballistic missiles – one vessel, Port Olya-3, was tracked delivering Fath-360 missiles to Russia, prompting sanctions from the UK, US, France, and Germany.

August 15, 2025. Olya port, Caspian Sea area, Russia.

According to preliminary intelligence, the attack successfully hit the vessel Port Olya 4, which was reportedly loaded with components for Shahed-type kamikaze drones and ammunition supplied by Iran.

These drones have been extensively used by Russia to carry out overnight bombardments of Ukrainian cities, targeting both energy infrastructure and civilian housing.

While damage assessments are still being finalized, initial reports suggest the strike may significantly disrupt the supply chain of Iranian-made UAVs to Russia. Military analysts note that targeting key logistical nodes deep inside Russian territory is part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to degrade the Kremlin’s strike capabilities, force logistical delays, and raise the operational cost of continuing the war.

The Defense Forces have reiterated their commitment to continue such operations until Russia halts its armed aggression.

