The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, together with the rebel movement “Chernya Iskra,” carried out a special operation in the Caspian Sea, during which two Russian vessels involved in military transport were struck.

This was reported by the SOF press service, according to novyny.live.

The SOF destroyed two Russian ships transporting weapons

According to available information, the strike was carried out near the coast of the Republic of Kalmykia. The vessels were used by the Russian Federation to transport weapons and military equipment.

One of the vessels that was successfully attacked. Photo: SOF

The rebel movement “Chernya Iskra” provided the Ukrainian side with intelligence on the vessels’ routes and the nature of their cargo, which allowed for precise target identification and strike planning.

The ships involved were the “Kompozitor Rakhmaninov” and “Askar-Saridja,” which, according to open sources, were involved in Russia’s military logistics. Both are under U.S. sanctions for participating in schemes supplying military cargo between Iran and Russia.

It should be recalled that the SBU recently conducted a successful operation and attacked a Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea.

Additionally, the SBU struck two tankers from Russia’s shadow fleet that were transporting petroleum products.