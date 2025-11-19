Ukraine’s Drones Destroy Four Russian S-400 “Triumph” Launchers and 2 Radars in Novorossiysk

As a result of a Ukrainian drone strike on port and oil infrastructure in Russian Novorossiysk on November 14, four S-400 “Triumph” missile launchers and two radars were destroyed.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SBU

Radars and missile launchers in Novorossiysk before the drone strike, photo from Ukrainska Pravda sources in the SBU, dated 11.11.25

Quote: “New data have emerged regarding the consequences of yesterday’s long-range drone attack by the SBU Special Operations Center ‘Alpha’ in Novorossiysk.”

Satellite images confirm that the Security Service successfully destroyed four S-400 ‘Triumph’ surface-to-air missile launchers. They were located on the territory of a military unit of the Kuban Red Banner Regiment. The enemy also lost two important radars—an early-warning 96N6 (‘Cheese Board’) and a fire-control 92N6 (‘Grave Stone’) radar.”

Details: In total, approximately 12 S-400 ‘Triumph’ launchers were stationed at the military unit. There is a high probability that some of them were also damaged as a result of the strike.

This operation was carried out by the SBU with the support of Ukraine’s security and defense forces (GUR of the Ministry of Defense, SSO of the Armed Forces, State Border Guard Service).

To remind, on the night of November 14, drones struck port and oil infrastructure in Russian Novorossiysk, damaging an oil depot, a container terminal, coastal facilities, and one vessel.

In addition to Russian oil, Kazakh oil also passes through Novorossiysk, and the port handles over 2 million barrels of oil per day, about 5% of global maritime shipments.

As of the morning of November 14, oil prices rose by roughly 2% due to supply concerns after the drones hit the oil depot in the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

According to Reuters sources, the Black Sea Russian port of Novorossiysk suspended oil exports after the Ukrainian drone attack overnight on November 14.

