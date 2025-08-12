The General Staff of Ukraine has finally acknowledged a Russian breakthrough in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk Directions – one day after it became public – but describes it as “almost destroyed saboteur groups.”

Below is the official statement from the General Staff of Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s Defense Forces are taking decisive action to halt the enemy’s advance in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk sectors.

Our units are engaged in intense defensive battles against enemy forces that significantly outnumber them. In the Pokrovsk sector alone, the occupiers have concentrated a grouping of over 110,000 personnel.

In their push to penetrate deep into our defenses, Russian invaders are acting with brazen aggression. Despite heavy losses, they are attempting to infiltrate our defensive lines with sabotage teams and small infantry groups.

Several of these small enemy groups bypassed Ukrainian defensive positions and attempted to advance toward the village of Zolotyi Kolodiaz. Taking advantage of the local terrain, saboteurs also covertly entered the settlements of Vesele, Vilne, Rubizhne, and Kucheriiv Yar. Some of these groups have already been eliminated; the rest are in the process of being destroyed.

The situation remains challenging and fluid, but the Defense Forces are taking every measure to detect and destroy enemy units. By order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, additional forces and resources have been deployed to strengthen defensive resilience. Plans have been implemented to block enemy groups in the designated area.

Reserve units have already made contact with the enemy and achieved initial successes—destroying and capturing invaders.

Ukraine’s defenders remain fully focused on their mission, holding their positions, and they need the support of the entire nation to repel further enemy assaults.”

EMPR

