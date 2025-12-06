Ukraine’s HUR Cyber Corps Strikes Leading Russian Logistics Company

Eltrans+, a top 10 Russian customs and freight company, suffered a cyberattack deactivating 700+ systems, destroying 165TB of data, and disrupting operations and company websites.

On the night of December 6, specialists from the Main Directorate of Intelligence together with the BO Team, carried out a cyberattack on the information and communication infrastructure of the Eltrans+ group of companies, reports Glavcom citing RBC-Ukraine.

As a result of the attack, over 700 computers and servers were deactivated, more than a thousand company users were deleted, and 165 terabytes of critically important data were destroyed or encrypted. In addition, the access control system, data storage video surveillance, and backup systems were damaged; network equipment along with the data center core was deactivated and taken offline; all cargo declarations were destroyed; and all company websites were “defaced,” now greeting Russian users with Armed Forces Day wishes.

Eltrans+ ranks among Russia’s top 10 largest customs representatives and freight forwarders. Over 5,000 Russian small, medium, and large companies use Eltrans+ services.

The company provides international and domestic transportation (road, sea, air, multimodal), warehousing, consolidated cargo transportation, and full customs clearance of goods. Eltrans+ also delivers sanctioned goods and various electronic components from China used by the Russian defense industry.

