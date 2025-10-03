Ukraine’s Naftogaz Reports Largest Russian Strike Since Beginning of the War

The strike by Russian forces on gas infrastructure on October 3 turned out to be the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Hromadske reported that this was stated by Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyy.

“A deliberate act of terror against civilian facilities that ensure the extraction and processing of gas used to provide normal living conditions for people. There is no military purpose. Another manifestation of Russian malice, aimed solely at disrupting the heating season and depriving us of the ability to heat Ukrainian homes in winter,” he said.

According to Naftogaz, this strike on gas production assets was the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The company reported that on the night of October 3, Russian forces launched 35 missiles at Naftogaz facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions, including a significant number of ballistic missiles, as well as 60 drones. Some were shot down, while others hit their targets.

“As a result of this attack, a significant number of our facilities were damaged. Some of the destruction is critical. Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the strike are ongoing,” the statement said.

Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyy stated that the company is working with Ukraine’s partners to ensure that the response to this strike and its impact on the overall situation is timely and sufficient.

In addition to gas infrastructure facilities, Russian forces also attacked a farm in Kharkiv region, where 13,000 pigs were killed.

As a reminder, Ukraine was targeted that night with:

381 drones

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles

21 Iskander-K cruise missiles

7 guided air-launched missiles Kh-59/69

There were hits from 18 missiles and 78 strike drones across 15 locations.

During the night attack, air defense forces shot down 303 drones, 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 5 guided Kh-59/69 air-launched missiles.

