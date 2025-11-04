Russia’s Massive Night Strike on Ukraine: Key Targets and Aftermath

Russia’s night drone attacks hit Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions, causing deaths, injuries, and significant infrastructure damage. Fires broke out while ambulances, homes, and energy facilities were targeted.

Consequences of the night attack: official

Dnipropetrovsk region: a café-shop, a private house, and a car were destroyed; 12 homes were damaged; an ambulance was wrecked; infrastructure was damaged.

In Nikopol, the occupiers deliberately struck an ambulance transporting a patient to the hospital. Three medical workers were injured; the patient was unharmed.

In Synelnykove district, the enemy targeted the residential sector. A 65-year-old woman was killed, and eight others were injured, including two children.

In Pavlohrad, infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.

Odesa region: strikes hit port and energy infrastructure; roads, industrial buildings, and equipment were damaged; fires broke out.

The company DTEK confirmed that during the night attack, drones struck one of the company’s energy facilities. The damage was described as significant. Restoration work will begin after approval from military and rescue services.

Chernihiv region: houses and the local market were damaged.

The Russian army attacked the central part of Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv region with two Geran-2 strike drones. There were no casualties.

Kharkiv region: private homes, a gas pipeline, and a civil infrastructure facility were damaged. Fires broke out in the village of Dokuchaivske and the settlement of Ruska Lozova due to the night drone attacks. One drone hit the local fire station building, damaging equipment and the depot. Six people were injured, including two rescuers.

EMPR

