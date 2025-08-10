Ukrainian Air Force Wipes Out Russian Battalion HQ in Oleshky Kherson Region

Ukrainian air force precision strike destroys russian battalion command post in occupied Oleshky Kherson region.

This is confirmed by the General Staff of Ukraine.

A high-precision bombing strike by Ukraine’s Air Force successfully hit a Russian battalion command post near Oleshky.

According to preliminary reports, around 25 occupiers were killed and at least 11 wounded.

Intelligence confirms that among the eliminated were the battalion commander, chief of staff, head of the engineering service, and the commander of one of the battalion’s platoons.

The message from Ukraine’s defenders is clear: The occupiers will never know peace on our land!

A precise airstrike targeted a russian underground command post in occupied Oleshky, Kherson region, reportedly killing about 25 russian officers and injuring 11. (46.6316674, 32.7707389) pic.twitter.com/NB4cOxzLL8 — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) August 10, 2025

Support EMPR.media via PayPal

Tags: