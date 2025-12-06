Ukrainian Defenders Down Russian Cruise Missile with MANPADS During Massive Night Attack

Spokesperson of the Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, revealed details of the massive nighttime strike on December 6, when Russia launched over 700 air-launched weapons across Ukraine.

On the night of December 6, one of Russia’s record attacks on Ukraine took place — over 700 air-launched weapons.

This was reported by the Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, on Kyiv24, according to TSN.

“Today we witnessed a large attack, one of the record attacks. Over 700 air-launched weapons. This is, without a doubt, an enormous number, moving across the entire territory of the country. Today the strike had a wide geographical spread. As we can see, if they really managed with the cruise missiles, 29 out of 34 were intercepted and shot down. And with our anti-aircraft missile systems and aviation, our fighters worked today. There are also reports of MANPADS being shot down, if confirmed by us,” he said.

Yuriy Ihnat said that Ukraine’s air defense shot down a missile launched from a MANPADS during Russia’s new massive nighttime attack on Ukraine.

“We already have record-holders among our MANPADS operators who have shot down over five cruise missiles. We even have such people in our Air Force. And that’s why today’s results against cruise missiles are, of course, very good. As for ballistic missiles, you can see that their geographical spread is quite wide — Odesa, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. It was a dispersed strike. Naturally, systems capable of interception, like the Patriot, were involved. There was a ballistic interception, and a few missiles did not reach their targets. Unfortunately, though, some hit,” he said.

Recall that on the night of December 6, Russia struck energy facilities in eight regions. Damage was recorded in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.