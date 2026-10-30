Ukrainian Delegation Arrives in Oleshky as Evacuation and Aid Distribution Begin

Humanitarian aid is being delivered to occupied Oleshky on October 30, and 25 buses with a total capacity of 750 passengers have been prepared. Civilians will be given the opportunity to leave safely or receive the necessary assistance locally.

According to 24 Kanal, this was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram.

Details of the Humanitarian Mission

According to the ombudsman, he is currently in Armyansk, where he is coordinating further steps with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova. Media representatives from three countries have also joined the coverage of the mission.

At around 11 a.m., the Ukrainian delegation safely reached the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson Region. The evacuation of civilians and distribution of humanitarian aid have already begun there.

“We are in Oleshky! The Ukrainian delegation has safely reached the city. Our priority is the people who need help. We are doing everything possible to support them and help everyone in need,” Lubinets reported.

The Ukrainian side has promised to provide further details about the evacuation and humanitarian mission at a later date.

Assistance and Departure of Local Residents

The main goal of the humanitarian mission is to provide residents of Oleshky with essential supplies. The organizers are paying particular attention to elderly people, persons with disabilities, and anyone who is unable to care for themselves due to health conditions or personal circumstances.

In addition to passenger buses, ambulances have been prepared to transport people with limited mobility. A safe corridor is guaranteed for every resident who wishes to leave the city, while those who decide to remain at home will receive the necessary humanitarian aid.

Lubinets stressed that it is extremely important for both sides to observe the ceasefire. He also expressed his special gratitude to the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian ombudsman also thanked Yana Lantratova for her cooperation and expressed particular gratitude to US First Lady Melania Trump for her mediation and coordination during the preparation of the operation.

Earlier, the parties announced a ceasefire along designated sections of the front line to allow demining teams to clear the roads.