Ukrainian Drones Completely Halt Major Russian Oil Refinery

Ukrainian drones struck Russia’s Syzran oil refinery and Temryuk port, halting oil processing. Repairs to key equipment could take about a month, analysts say.

The Russian Syzran oil refinery halted oil processing on December 5 after being damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack.

This was reported by the Reuters agency, writes mind.ua.

Ukraine and Russia continue striking each other’s energy infrastructure as peace negotiations stall.

On Friday, Ukrainian forces reported carrying out long-range strikes overnight on the oil refinery in the Russian city of Syzran and on the port of Temryuk in the Krasnodar region.

Analysts say the drones hit the CDU-6 crude distillation unit — a key piece of refinery equipment that was previously targeted by drones in August and required two weeks of repairs at that time. Current repairs may take about a month.

For reference, last year the Syzran refinery’s oil processing was significantly below its designed capacity, at about 90,000 barrels per day, or 4.3 million metric tons.

EMPR

Tags: