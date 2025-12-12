Ukrainian Flag Raised in Pokrovsk as Defense of the City Continues

Fighters of the “Skelia” assault regiment have raised the Ukrainian flag in the center of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. At the same time, the situation in the area remains difficult. Fighting is also ongoing for Myrnohrad.

Fighters of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment “Skelia” of the Ukrainian Ground Forces raised the Ukrainian flag in the center of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. At the same time, the situation in both Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad remains very difficult, UNN reports, citing the Skelia regiment and Operation Task Force “East”.

Details

The regiment’s press center published a video of the Ukrainian State Flag being raised in Pokrovsk.

“Despite the Kremlin’s lies about the city being ‘taken,’ Ukraine is fighting, will continue to fight, and will not give up its territory to the occupiers,” the statement says.

At the same time, Operation Task Force “East” noted that the defense of Pokrovsk continues — Ukraine’s Defense Forces control the northern part of the city. Search-and-assault operations and the elimination of enemy forces in urban areas are ongoing.

The situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult.

“Ukrainian units continue to carry out their assigned tasks and hold their positions. The enemy is conducting intensive assault operations, trying to break through and establish themselves in the southeastern outskirts of the city. The Defense Forces are destroying enemy assault groups using all available means,” the statement says.

Despite the difficult situation, additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of our units with everything they need and timely evacuation, Operation Task Force “East” added.