Another Russian military advance on Pokrovsk on December 10 ended in losses for them. Ukrainian forces repelled a column of occupiers on quad bikes near Hryshyne.

The enemy was struck by drones and artillery, according to 24 Kanal, citing the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.

How did the Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russia’s advance near Pokrovsk?

As the fighters reported, on December 10, Russia launched several attacks in southern Pokrovsk. First, it was a mechanized assault, then the occupiers attempted to storm Hryshyne on motorcycles and quad bikes.

When the enemy stalled on a cut-off logistical route, Ukrainian drones and artillery began systematically destroying them.

Part of the Russian infantry tried to hide in the fields and forest belts. However, without success—they were also eliminated by the Defense Forces.

What is the current situation near Pokrovsk?

Ukrainian fighters denied Russia’s claims of allegedly “capturing” Pokrovsk. Currently, Ukraine controls the northern part of the city, the military reports.

According to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi, fighting continues in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration. In recent weeks, Ukrainian troops have regained control over approximately 16 square kilometers in the northern part of Pokrovsk.

At the same time, Syrskyi reported that Russia has deployed additional reserves to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

