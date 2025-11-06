Ukrainian Forces Strike Key Enemy Facilities Across Russia And Crimea

Six strategic targets were hit across Russia and Crimea. Drones and artillery destroyed UAV bases, oil depots, a refinery, and a power plant, causing fires and explosions.

Critical Russian Occupation Facilities Hit!

Six targets were attacked.

Donetsk: A storage, assembly, and launch base for Shahed-type UAVs at Donetsk airport was struck. Explosions and a powerful secondary detonation were recorded on site. This was the result of operations by the Rocket Forces and Artillery units, the Unmanned Systems Forces (414th Brigade), and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Crimea: Three fuel and lubricants facilities were hit. At the oil depot in the settlement of Hvardiiske, a successful strike on a tank and cisterns at the loading and unloading platform was recorded. On two fuel depots in Simferopol, tank farms were struck. Fires were observed in fuel storage tanks.

Volgograd region: The Volgograd Oil Refinery was hit. Its annual processing capacity is 15.7 million tons of petroleum products. Explosions and a fire were recorded in the target area.

Kostroma region: Drones struck the Kostroma State District Power Plant. The total installed capacity of the station is about 3,600 MW, making it one of the key plants in Russia’s energy system. Local sources report explosions and a fire on the premises. Independent sources report serious damage to the power equipment at the Kostroma plant. Eyewitnesses have shared footage showing a large fire.