Ukrainian special forces struck Crimea, destroying a MiG-29, radars, and anti-aircraft systems, while previously targeting Be-12 aircraft, weakening Russian air defenses and disrupting flight control.

At the “Kacha” military airfield in occupied Crimea, a special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, “Phantoms,” destroyed a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet.

The successful attack took place on December 4, according to Gazeta.ua, citing the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

According to intelligence reports, on the same night the special unit struck the “Irtysh” airfield radar system near temporarily occupied Simferopol.

The agency noted that the special units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence will continue systematically weakening Russia’s air defense system over the occupied peninsula by destroying radars, anti-aircraft systems, and now Russian fighter aircraft.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence also reminded that on September 21, 2025, the “Phantoms” for the first time in history destroyed two Russian Be-12 “Chaika” anti-submarine amphibious aircraft.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled enemy equipment and air defense systems in Crimea. The Ukrainian defense forces carried out another successful strike on a strategically important enemy target — the “Saky” military airfield. The operation, conducted through coordinated actions of several branches of the armed forces, caused significant losses to the occupiers’ equipment and disrupted flight control systems.