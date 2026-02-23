Ukrainian Strike Hits Iskander Missile Manufacturer at Votkinsk Plant in Russia

Ukrainian missile strike hit Russia’s Votkinsk Plant in Udmurtia, damaging a key galvanic-stamping workshop involved in producing components for Iskander and other ballistic missiles.

High-resolution satellite imagery has confirmed the destruction of a galvanic-stamping workshop at the Votkinsk Plant in Russia’s Udmurtia following a missile strike.

The findings were reported by analysts from the OSINT community KiberBoroshno, who published a detailed assessment of the damage. According to their analysis, the strike hit the plant’s Building No. 19 — the galvanic-stamping workshop — where key components for missile systems, including the Iskander, are produced.

Satellite images show a breach in the roof measuring approximately 30 by 24 meters. The damaged section appears uneven — around 24 meters on one side and 18 meters on the other — with an estimated width of 30 meters. Analysts say the configuration of the collapse indicates that the explosion occurred inside the building, likely resulting in extensive internal fire damage and the possible complete burnout of the workshop’s interior.

Earlier reports suggested that Workshops No. 22 and No. 36 may have been hit. However, satellite analysis indicates that the strike specifically targeted Workshop No. 19.

The affected workshop was responsible for:

metal stamping and forming,

manufacturing missile body components,

galvanic processing of parts, including protective coating and preparation for final assembly.

Analysts note that damage to such a facility could significantly disrupt production, as this stage forms the structural basis of missile systems and prepares components for further assembly.

As of autumn 2022, construction of a new galvanic section covering approximately 3,000 square meters was reportedly nearing completion at the plant, aimed at expanding production capacity. The company had previously emphasized the critical importance of galvanic coating processes for the majority of its products.

On February 21, authorities in Udmurtia reported an attack on a facility linked to missile manufacturing. Local sources claimed that the Votkinsk Plant — known as a major missile producer — had come under strike.

According to KiberBoroshno, the plant manufactures rocket motors for Iskander missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles, including the Oreshnik. The strike was reportedly carried out using “Flamingo” missiles, which hit production workshops.

The Votkinsk Plant is one of Russia’s key enterprises for the production of solid-fuel ballistic missiles. It serially produces RS-24 “Yars” intercontinental ballistic missiles, previously manufactured and continues servicing the Topol missile family, and produces RSM-56 “Bulava” submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

Beyond strategic systems, the plant manufactures: 9M723 missiles for the Iskander-M system, 9-S-7760 missiles for the Kinzhal air-launched complex, Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

The enterprise also produces equipment for the oil and gas sector and the nuclear industry.

Votkinsk is located nearly 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

