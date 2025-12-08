Ukrainian Su-27 Pilot Killed During Combat Mission
Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevheniy Ivanov died on December 8 during a combat mission in the eastern front. Circumstances are under investigation; Su-27 performs air and ground strikes.

At noon on December 8, on the eastern front, Ukrainian pilot Yevheniy Ivanov was killed while carrying out a combat mission in a Su-27 aircraft.

This was reported by babel.ua, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

The deceased lieutenant colonel was the senior navigator of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade. The circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated.

The Su-27 is a supersonic, heavy, multi-role, highly maneuverable fourth-generation fighter designed to achieve air superiority. It is capable of conducting missile and bomb strikes against ground targets.

In September, a pilot from the same brigade, Major Oleksandr Borovyk, was killed. He was 30 years old. The Su-27 fighter pilot was carrying out a combat mission in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

