Ukrenergo: Kyiv and Five Regions Face Critical Power Outages After Massive Russian Strike

The most difficult situation following the night attack is with power supply in the capital and five regions, where emergency power outages have been implemented.

Emergency outages are also in effect in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Ukrinform, NEC “Ukrenergo” reported this on Facebook.

“The most difficult situation is in Kyiv city, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions. To stabilize the energy system, emergency outages have been implemented in some of these regions, as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Due to the consequences of previous enemy attacks, a schedule of hourly outages of one circuit has been introduced by local power companies in Chernihiv region,” the statement reads.

It is emphasized that energy workers are doing everything possible to return equipment damaged by the attacks to operation as quickly as possible. Emergency restoration work is ongoing in each region affected by enemy strikes.

It is also reported that electricity consumption remains high and generally corresponds to seasonal levels. The continued cloudy weather reduces the efficiency of household solar power plants, leading to a corresponding increase in electricity consumption from the general grid.

“There remains a need for careful energy use. If you have power, please avoid running several high-power appliances at the same time throughout the current day,” Ukrenergo advises.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that last night Russia launched more than 30 missiles and over 450 strike drones at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. More than 20 people have been reported injured, and a child was killed in Zaporizhzhia.

Energy facilities were among the targets, including thermal power plants.

