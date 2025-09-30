War Crime in Ukraine: Russians Kill Family with Two Children and Unborn Twins in Sumy

Aliona Lesnichenko, who, along with her husband and children, died as a result of a Russian attack in the Sumy region, was pregnant with twins. The family had moved to the village of Chernechchyna from Krasnopillia, fleeing the shelling.

The village head, Oksana Chernova, said that the Lesnichenko family moved to Chernechchyna from Krasnopillia because their house had been damaged.

Aliona Lesnichenko was originally from Chernechchyna, so the family decided to move into her parents’ home to escape the Russian attacks.

Neighbors of the family said that she was pregnant with twins and that the Lesnichenkos had only recently moved into the new house.

“At the site of their home — ruins. There is no roof or walls. In the yard, washed children’s clothes still hang, prepared for the birth of two more children, but they will no longer be needed,” Kordon.Media reported.

As a reminder, on the night of September 30, a Russian drone struck a residential building in the village of Chernechchyna in the Sumy region. A couple and their two sons, aged 4 and 6, lived there — the entire family was killed.

