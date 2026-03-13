“Working to Protect the Skies”: Zelenskyy Meets Ukrainian Pilots Training on F-16s

Zelenskyy visited Romania, observed Ukrainian F-16 pilots training, expressed gratitude to international partners, met President Nicușor Dan, and discussed strategic cooperation and upcoming energy security projects.

During an official visit to Romania, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian pilots whom partner countries are training to fly F-16s at a European training center. The first of our soldiers began training at this base in 2024 – some of them are already carrying out combat missions and defending Ukraine against Russian aggression, reports OBOZ.UA.

On his Telegram channel, the head of state shared photos and videos from the meeting. “We spoke with the soldiers about the specifics and conditions of their training. We discussed the challenges our pilots face and how the state can help address them,” Zelenskyy said.

Details of the President’s Visit to the European F-16 Pilot Training Center

The press service of the Office of the President stated on its official website that in Romania, Ukrainian servicemen undergo various stages of training: from theoretical lessons and simulator exercises to real training flights on F-16s of the same modification that Ukraine uses to defend its airspace.

“The head of state was thoroughly briefed on each stage of pilot training,” the statement said.

Visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Press Service of the Office of the President

Visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Press Service of the Office of the President

Visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Press Service of the Office of the President

This training center was opened in November 2023. The first Ukrainian pilots began training there in September 2024.

Visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Press Service of the Office of the President

“Thank you to Romania, the center’s instructors, and everyone who helps us in defending against and countering Russian terror. We will always be grateful to the United States for the opportunity to strengthen the protection of our skies with American fighter jets, as well as to Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, who are already delivering these aircraft to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy conveyed his gratitude to the partners.

The president also expressed thanks to everyone working to defend Ukraine and to everyone supporting our defense efforts.

“We are working to the fullest to develop the defense of our skies. Strengthening Ukrainian aviation means more opportunities to deter Russian aggression and provide greater security to Ukraine and all of Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

The visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy became known on the evening of March 12. Source: Screenshot of the video

European F-16 Pilot Training Center in Romania. Source: Screenshot of the video

Aircraft in the hangar. Source: Screenshot of the video

Zelenskyy looks at an F-16. Source: Screenshot of the video

One of the servicemen training to fly an F-16. Source: Screenshot of the video

Group photo of the Ukrainian president with the Ukrainian servicemen. Source: Screenshot of the video

As OBOZ.UA reported:

– On March 12, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Romania on an official visit. There, the head of state met with President Nicușor Dan. Together, they signed documents on strategic partnership between our countries to cooperate in key areas of the economy and security.

– In addition, Ukraine and Romania agreed to build new power lines, which will strengthen our energy security. Construction of the first line is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.