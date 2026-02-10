In the center of Latvia’s capital, a “Point of Resilience” has been set up, where people can warm up, have a meal, and donate funds to support Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the tent is part of a charity campaign by Latvia’s Public Media and the platform Ziedot.lv, called “In Thoughts and Deeds — Together with Ukraine!”

The Ukrainian café 77 krēsli served breakfasts in exchange for donations — people stopped by on their way to work, dropped money into the boxes, and stayed for a few minutes.

Photo: Liudmyla Pylyp

According to Ilze Oshane, a representative of the Ziedot.lv platform, the “Point of Resilience” was set up in Riga so that Latvians could experience the conditions in which Ukrainians are forced to live every day: coming to tents to warm up, eat in a warm space, charge their phones, and, at least for a moment, regain a sense of normal life despite the constant shelling and the destruction of energy infrastructure by Russia.

Photo: Liudmyla Pylyp

The campaign will run from February 9 to 25. All donations will be directed to the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund — for generators, heaters, and other equipment, according to the needs of the Ukrainian side.

Photo: Liudmyla Pylyp

Ziedot.lv is organizing the campaign in cooperation with the Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia.

As Ukrinform reported, Latvia’s Foreign Minister Baiba Braže strongly criticized Russia for its deliberate strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

