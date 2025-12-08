Russia publicly rejected claims it supports Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan for Ukraine. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov admitted Moscow has a “negative attitude” toward key parts of the U.S. proposal, confirming there are no agreements or compromises.

Moscow has denied the narrative that it supports Donald Trump’s peace plan. The aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov, commented on his earlier meeting at the Kremlin with U.S. representatives — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Ushakov reported Russia’s critical attitude toward certain American proposals contained in the peace plan. The information was reported by the press service of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation on Monday, December 8.

Yuri Ushakov effectively refuted the narrative that Moscow had endorsed Donald Trump’s peace plan. Ushakov directly acknowledged that the Kremlin has formed a “negative attitude” toward certain parts of the peace agreement. He indicated that Russia did not agree to the terms of the plan that were delivered by the U.S. envoys. In other words, no compromise arrangements currently exist.

“…The Kremlin continues its usual game — pretending to be ‘constructive,’ while in fact blocking real steps toward peace. There is no ‘agreement’ or ‘acceptance of the American plan’ by Russia. Moscow is still trying to buy time and impose its own demands,” the Center for Countering Disinformation noted.

