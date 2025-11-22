Romania deployed F-16 fighters overnight after Russian drones were detected near the Izmail district of Odesa. No airspace violation occurred, but the alert highlights rising tension along the Danube border.

Romania scrambled its F-16 fighter jets overnight in response to another wave of Russian drone attacks targeting Ukraine’s Odesa region, the country’s Ministry of National Defence reported on 22 November. The alert came after the detection of hostile drones over the Izmail district, an area directly across the Danube River from Romanian territory.

According to officials, two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft took off from the 86th Air Base shortly after midnight. Their mission was to monitor the evolving air situation along Romania’s eastern border amid ongoing Russian strikes on Ukrainian port and border infrastructure. At 01:33, the Romanian alert system was activated in the northern part of Tulcea County as drones approached the Ukrainian side of the Danube.

Despite the heightened readiness, Romanian forces emphasized that no Russian drone crossed into Romania’s airspace. Once the reconnaissance and monitoring mission was completed, the fighters safely returned to the Borca Air Base. Romanian air defense units and radar systems continue to operate in reinforced mode due to the proximity of Russian attacks to NATO borders.

The latest escalation comes just hours after Russian forces struck the Orlivka border crossing on the Ukrainian side, damaging ferry infrastructure, civilian buildings, and more than ten cargo trucks. Two Ukrainian civilians were injured and taken to hospital, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend operations at the international checkpoint.

Romanian officials have repeatedly expressed concern over the growing frequency of Russian attacks near the Danube, several of which have previously resulted in drone debris falling on Romanian soil. Bucharest has coordinated closely with NATO partners to strengthen air defense and early warning mechanisms in the region.

The overnight scramble underscores rising tensions along the Ukrainian-Romanian frontier as Russia continues its campaign against civilian and border infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

