Ukraine says it struck one of southern Russia’s largest oil refineries along with radar systems and military command posts in a major overnight operation.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out a series of long-range strikes overnight targeting key Russian oil refinery and military and industrial facilities, including one of southern Russia’s largest oil refineries, military command centers, and air defense assets, according to the General Staff of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Tuapsinsky oil refinery in the Russian city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, was hit during the operation. Fires and heavy smoke were reported at the site following the strike, while the full scale of the damage remains under assessment.

The Tuapsinsky refinery is considered a strategically important energy facility with an annual processing capacity of around 12 million tons of oil. The plant reportedly supplies fuel used by Russia’s military operations.

Ukraine’s Air Force also used British-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike Russian Air Force reconnaissance automation systems in Voronezh, Taganrog, and occupied Sevastopol in Crimea, according to Ukrainian officials.

Additional targets included Russian command posts near Tsvitni Pisky and Sorokyne in the Luhansk region, as well as a logistics warehouse and a reported drone production facility near Azovske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian forces further claimed to have struck a Nebo-SV radar station near Kamianka and a command-and-control vehicle associated with a Buk-M2 air defense system near Kadiivka in occupied Luhansk region.

Kyiv says the strikes are part of an ongoing campaign aimed at weakening Russia’s military and industrial capabilities amid the continuing war.

Russia has not publicly commented on the reported strikes at the time of publication.

EMPR.media continues to monitor developments.

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