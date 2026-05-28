Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of May 28, 2026.

This report is part of EMPR’s May 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments. For full coverage of this escalation phase, see the complete timeline.

Today is the 1555rd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 317 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 68 airstrikes, dropping 202 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 8,359 kamikaze drones and launched 2,714 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 45 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force, missile forces, and artillery struck seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out one airstrike using one guided aerial bomb, launched 69 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including four MLRS strikes. Four enemy assault actions were recorded.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Prylipka, and toward Izbytske and Ternova.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled nine russian attempts to advance toward Kivsharivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and near Novoiehorivka, Holubivka, and Pishchane.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces attempted 11 times to break through Ukrainian defenses toward Lyman, Drobysheve, Torske, Yampil, and near Kolodiazi, Stavky, and Shandryholove.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian enemy launched eight assaults toward the settlements of Zakitne, Kalenyky, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Russian troops conducted three offensive actions near Fedorivka Druha and Minkivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops carried out 15 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Illinivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 66 assault actions by the aggressor near Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Zatyshok, Muravka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Serhiivka, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Myrne, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked once near the settlement of Zlahoda.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Russian occupiers launched 35 attacks near Rybne, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, and toward Novyi Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipilske, Olenokostiantynivka, Staroukrainka, Pryvillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Sviatopetrivka, Hirke, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

Orikhiv Direction

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attempts to advance near Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky, Plavni, Mali Shcherbaky, and Mala Tokmachka.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops did not conduct active offensive operations.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue systematically destroying enemy forces and maintaining effective resistance across all sections of the frontline.

Overall, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 1,160 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one tank, seven armoured combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, one MLRS, seven ground robotic systems, 1,560 unmanned aerial vehicles, 261 vehicles, and three units of special equipment belonging to the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,160 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/TZhzYu3AkQ — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 28, 2026

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