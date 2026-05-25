A Russian strike on Kramatorsk and nearby Yasnohirka in Donetsk region killed two civilians and injured three more, Ukrainian prosecutors said as investigations continue.

Two civilians were killed and three others injured after Russian forces struck Kramatorsk and the nearby settlement of Yasnohirka in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on May 25, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

Authorities said the attack occurred at approximately 10:22 a.m. local time.

According to prosecutors, a 64-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were killed in the strike. Three additional residents — women aged 46, 54, and 56 — sustained injuries, including blast trauma, concussions, and shrapnel wounds.

Medical assistance was provided to the injured, officials said.

Earlier on May 25, the head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration had reported that three people were wounded as a result of the strike on the city.

Investigators are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage and determine the type of weapon used in the attack.

Russian forces regularly attack Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure across the country using various types of weapons, including strike drones, missiles, guided aerial bombs (KABs), and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Ukrainian authorities and international organizations have classified these attacks as war crimes committed by the Russian Federation and emphasize their deliberate nature. Strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, energy systems, and healthcare facilities — aimed at depriving people of electricity, heating, water supply, communications, medical care, and other basic necessities — are described by Ukrainian officials as evidence of genocidal actions.

Kramatorsk, one of the largest cities in the Donetsk region still under Ukrainian control, has remained a frequent target of Russian missile, drone, and artillery strikes throughout the war.

EMPR media continues monitoring developments and reporting updates from frontline regions across eastern Ukraine.

EMPR

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