Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of May 24, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of May 24, 2026.

This report is part of EMPR’s May 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments. For full coverage of this escalation phase, see the complete timeline.

Today is the 1551rd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 248 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched one missile strike using a single missile and carried out 82 airstrikes, dropping 255 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 9,203 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,886 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 48 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force, missile forces, and artillery struck 12 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, one UAV command post, and two enemy artillery guns.

Update as of 04:00 PM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have launched 52 attacks on the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in Sumy region, the settlements of Ryzhivka, Korenok, Sopich, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, Novovasylivka, Rohizne, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, and Neskuchne came under fire. In Chernihiv region, the settlement of Khrinivka was targeted. Airstrikes were also carried out on the towns of Shostka and Bachivsk in Sumy region.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out two airstrikes using five guided bombs, conducted 85 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including one MLRS strike. Two enemy assault operations were recorded.

04:00 PM: one combat engagement took place. The enemy carried out two airstrikes using six guided aerial bombs and conducted 23 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces launched five attacks near Petro-Ivanivka, Ternova, and Starytsia.

04:00 PM: one combat engagement with Russian forces occurred near Fyholivka.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked five times toward Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kivsharivka, and Kolisnykivka.

04:00 PM: the russian troops did not conduct offensive operations.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces attempted 14 assaults near Yampil, Lyman, Zarichne, Dibrova, Ozerne, and Novoselivka, as well as toward Cherneshchyna, Novoserhiivka, Stavky, and Drobysheve.

04:00 PM: Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled seven combat engagements near Drobysheve, Dibrova, Yampil, and Lyman. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops launched three assaults near Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Kryva Luka.

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled four Russian attempts to advance near Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Russian troops carried out two offensive operations near Markove and toward Yurkivka.

04:00 PM: one russian attack is ongoing near Nykyforivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops conducted 21 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Illinivka, Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, and Sofiivka.

04:00 PM: Russian forces carried out seven attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia,

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 50 assault operations near Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske, as well as toward Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Novopavlivka.

04:00 PM: Russian troops have attempted 24 times to push Ukrainian forces from their positions near Toretske, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, and Molodetske, as well as toward Kucheriv Yar, Shevchenko, and Bilytske. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces attacked twice near Ternove and Stepove.

04:00 PM: the russian troops launched one assault near Ternove.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Russian occupying forces launched 32 attacks near Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Pryluky, Charivne, Zaliznychne, and Huliaipilske, as well as toward Novozaporizhzhia, Vozdvyzhivka, and Tsvitkove.

04:00 PM: Ukraine’s Defense Forces successfully repelled seven russian occupiers attacks near Pryluky, Zaliznychne, and toward Hirke, Novozaporizhzhia, and Staroukrainka.

Orikhiv Direction

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders stopped three russian occupiers attempts to advance near Bilohiria, Luhivske, and toward Prymorske.

04:00 PM: the Russians did not conduct offensive operations.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM and 04:00 PM: the russian troops did not conduct offensive operations.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM and 04:00 PM: no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue systematically destroying enemy forces and are mounting effective resistance along the entire front line.

Overall, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 1,110 personnel. Ukrainian forces also neutralized one tank, four armored combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, two air defense systems, seven ground robotic systems, 1,843 unmanned aerial vehicles, 292 vehicles, and four units of special equipment belonging to the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,110 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/zyMw30OCwY — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 24, 2026

EMPR

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