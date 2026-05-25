Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of May 25, 2026.

This report is part of EMPR’s May 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments. For full coverage of this escalation phase, see the complete timeline.

Today is the 1552rd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 233 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched one missile strike involving 89 missiles and carried out 89 airstrikes, dropping 261 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy deployed 9,975 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,898 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 58 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force, missile forces, and artillery struck six areas where Russian personnel were concentrated, one UAV command post, and three enemy artillery guns.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor carried out five airstrikes using 16 guided aerial bombs, conducted 74 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two MLRS strikes. One enemy assault operation was recorded.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near Fyholivka, Veterynarne, Starytsia, and toward Okhrimivka and Ternova.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped four russian attempts to advance near the settlement of Novoosynove.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces attempted 11 times to break through Ukrainian defenses near Drobysheve, Dibrova, Yampil, Lyman, and Stavky.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers launched eight assaults near Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kryva Luka, and Riznykivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Russian troops conducted one offensive action near Nykyforivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops carried out 15 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 assault operations by Russian forces near Toretske, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, and Muravka, as well as toward Kucheriv Yar, Shevchenko, and Bilytske.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian forces attacked four times near Ternove and toward Velykomykhailivka.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: russian forces launched 28 attacks near Pryluky, Zaliznychne, and Olenokostiantynivka, as well as toward Hirke, Novozaporizhzhia, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

Orikhiv Direction

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders stopped three enemy attempts to advance near Bilohiria, Stepnohirsk, and toward Prymorske.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM Russian forces attacked twice near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of russian offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue systematically destroying enemy forces and are mounting effective resistance across all sectors of the front line.

Overall, Russian losses over the past day amounted to 1,020 personnel. Ukrainian forces also neutralized three tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, 14 ground robotic systems, 1,924 unmanned aerial vehicles, 55 missiles, 302 vehicles, and two units of special equipment belonging to the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,020 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/ITwdLtmLAf — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 25, 2026

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