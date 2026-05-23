Explosions and fires rocked southern Russia after Ukraine drone strikes hit one of the Caucasus region’s largest oil storage facilities, raising new questions about the vulnerability of Russian energy infrastructure deep behind the front lines.

Drone debris fell onto the grounds of an oil depot in Novorossiysk, Russia, igniting several technical and administrative buildings, according to the operational headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar region. Fragments also reportedly landed on the territory of a nearby fuel terminal.

Meanwhile Russian oil refinery in Novorosyisk is on fire. Let it burn. pic.twitter.com/Pb1TXFu9On — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 23, 2026

Russian outlet Astra identified the site as the Grushovaya Balka oil depot — the largest oil storage facility in the Caucasus region. Smoke was also seen rising from the Sheskharis oil loading terminal on the Novorossiysk coast, a strategic facility that has previously been targeted in earlier strikes.

Overnight, Russia’s Perm region also came under drone attack. Regional governor Dmitry Makhonin said drones struck an industrial enterprise, adding that no casualties were reported. He did not provide further details.

Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channel Exilenova+ claimed a drone hit the AKM chemical complex operated by Metafrax in Gubakha. The facility produces ammonia, urea, and melamine.

Another region reportedly targeted overnight was Russia’s Udmurtia republic. Local authorities confirmed an attack, while eyewitnesses published images of a fire near a poultry farm in the city of Glazov, close to an electrical substation. It remains unclear whether the substation was the intended target.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that 348 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight, though no independent verification has been provided.

Ukrainian military officials have not publicly commented on the reported attacks.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, military and industrial facilities across Russian territory have increasingly come under aerial attack. Ukraine’s General Staff has previously stated that such operations are part of broader efforts aimed at reducing Russia’s military capabilities and pressuring Moscow to halt its armed aggression against Ukraine.

EMPR

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