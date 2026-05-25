Historic Kyiv neighborhoods, museums, schools, and residential towers were hit in what officials describe as Russia’s largest attack on Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Kyiv and the surrounding region endured one of the most devastating Russian aerial assaults since the start of the full-scale invasion, with officials describing the strike as the largest attack by number of damaged locations recorded in the Ukrainian capital.

According to Ukrainian authorities, damage was documented at 49 separate locations across Kyiv following the overnight missile and drone barrage on May 24.

At least 87 people were reported injured, including three children, while two people were killed. Rescue crews continued clearing debris hours after the attack.

City officials said the strike marked the first time Russia systematically targeted Kyiv’s historic architecture and memorial sites on such a scale. Among the damaged locations were Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs building, the Chornobyl Museum, the National Art Museum, the International Center of Culture and Arts (MCKM), and government buildings, including the Cabinet of Ministers area.

Particularly severe destruction was reported in Podil, one of Kyiv’s oldest and most culturally significant districts. Officials described the damage there as the worst suffered by the historic neighborhood during the war. The Lukianivska metro area, repeatedly targeted throughout the invasion, was again scarred by explosions and debris.

Ukrainian authorities stressed that the attack could have resulted in significantly higher casualties, noting that many residents survived because they remained in bomb shelters during the assault.

Thousands of emergency workers, municipal staff, volunteers, and rescue teams were deployed across nearly 50 locations throughout the city to extinguish fires, clear wreckage, and assist residents. Kyiv officials said additional resources would likely be required to support affected civilians in the coming days.

Damage was recorded in every district of Kyiv.

In the Darnytskyi district, debris from drones and missiles damaged a dormitory, service stations, non-residential buildings, and parked vehicles.

In Obolonskyi district, a drone struck a private residential home, while fires broke out near apartment buildings and spread between structures after additional impacts.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, missile debris damaged residential buildings and an office center, ignited parked cars, and caused fires on the grounds of two schools. Emergency crews also extinguished a fire on a gas pipeline between apartment buildings.

In Dniprovskyi district, debris fell onto the roof of a residential building, while another drone strike caused a fire in a private home. Warehouses and garage facilities were also damaged.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, missile debris struck a one-story residential building.

In Podilskyi district, debris damaged non-residential infrastructure.

In Holosiivskyi district, missile fragments hit the roof of a 24-story apartment building.

In Desnianskyi district, drone debris struck a supermarket and shopping center.

In Solomianskyi district, a drone impact on the 23rd floor of a residential high-rise caused fire and structural destruction.

In Pecherskyi district, a drone strike ignited a fire in a 20-story apartment building.

The first minutes after the enemy attack on #Kyiv from the body cameras of patrol officers



Patrol officers, together with rescuers, medics, and caring citizens, assisted the victims: they unlocked apartment doors, cleared debris, evacuated the wounded, and provided first aid. pic.twitter.com/U7WmNCjIAv — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 24, 2026

Medical institutions across Kyiv continued operating normally and providing emergency care despite the scale of the attack.

The broader Kyiv region also suffered extensive damage. Regional authorities confirmed that two civilians were killed in Bucha and Obukhiv districts. Nine more people were injured, including an infant.

Residential buildings, businesses, schools, medical facilities, warehouses, and vehicles were damaged across multiple districts, including Bila Tserkva, Brovary, Vyshhorod, Fastiv, Bucha, Obukhiv, and Boryspil.

1/ A devastating night for Ukraine.



russia launched massive missile and Shahed drone attacks against civilians across the country.



Kyiv experienced one of the largest waves of damage to cultural institutions since the start of russia’s full-scale invasion. pic.twitter.com/hG8EIYuU5x — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 24, 2026

Officials said emergency services remain deployed across affected areas as rescue and recovery operations continue.

EMPR.media provided live overnight coverage of the russian attack on Kyiv through its reporting and updates published on X, documenting damage across Kyiv in real time as emergency crews responded to fires, collapsed structures, and civilian casualties throughout the capital and surrounding region.

EMPR

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