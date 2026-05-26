Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of May 26, 2026.

This report is part of EMPR’s May 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments. For full coverage of this escalation phase, see the complete timeline.

Today is the 1553rd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 267 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the russian occupiers launched four missile strikes using four missiles, carried out 79 airstrikes, and dropped 254 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces deployed 8,684 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,848 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 54 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor also carried out airstrikes near the settlement of Tovstodubove in the Sumy region.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force, missile forces, and artillery struck two enemy drone command posts, three troop concentration areas, one artillery system, one logistics storage depot, and another important enemy target.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: three combat clashes took place over the past day. The russian occupiers carried out 80 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops launched eleven assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Lyman, Hraniv, Starytsia, Hrafske, Radkivka, Okhrimivka, and Kolodiazne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Kupiansk, Kivsharivka, Novoosynove, Podoly, and Borivska Andriivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled 17 attempts by Russian troops to advance near Novoselivka, Novomykhailivka, Dibrova, Drobysheve, Stavky, Yampil, Novovodiane, and Ozerne.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped five Russian attempts to advance near Kryva Luka, Zakitne, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian forces repelled one russian assault near Minkivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers launched 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and toward Mykolaipillia.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 47 assault actions by the aggressor near Shakhove, Vilne, Kutuzivka, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Bilytske, Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Zatyshok, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Udachne, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops attacked twice near the settlement of Verbove.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: 24 Russian attacks were recorded near Dobropillia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zlahoda, Rybne, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Charivne, Rivnopillia, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, Verkhna Tersa, and Vozdvyzhivka.

Orikhiv Direction

04:00 PM: Russian forces attempted six times to advance near Bilohiria, Novoandriivka, and Shcherbaky.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled two russian attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: No signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Overall, Russian losses over the past day amounted to approximately 1,010 personnel. The enemy also lost one tank, seven armored combat vehicles, 64 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, ten ground robotic systems, 1,790 unmanned aerial vehicles, 374 vehicles, and three units of special equipment.

Follow the Russia-Ukraine war May 2026 timeline:

May 25, 2026 — Previous update.

May 27, 2026 – Next update.

2026 January → February → March → April → May

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