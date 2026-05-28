A 3-year-old girl seriously injured during a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is expected to be transferred to Kyiv’s leading children’s hospital for specialized treatment, local officials said.
The child was wounded during renewed shelling in Kherson, a frontline city that remains under constant Russian bombardment despite Ukraine regaining control of the area in late 2022. According to regional authorities, the girl sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving emergency medical care.
The girl sustained severe injuries in the attack. Her father was killed, while her mother and sister survived but were seriously injured and remain under medical care.
Doctors are preparing to move the child to Okhmatdyt, Ukraine’s largest pediatric hospital in Kyiv, where she can receive advanced treatment and long-term rehabilitation support.
The attack is the latest reminder of the continuing civilian toll of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Kherson residents face near-daily artillery and drone strikes targeting residential neighborhoods, infrastructure, and public areas.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of deliberately terrorizing civilians in frontline regions. International humanitarian organizations continue to warn about the growing impact of the war on children, particularly in areas close to active combat zones.
The condition of the child has not yet been publicly disclosed in full detail.
We will continue monitoring updates from Ukrainian officials and medical authorities.kherson russia - ukraine war