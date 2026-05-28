A 3-year-old girl seriously injured during a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is expected to be transferred to Kyiv’s leading children’s hospital for specialized treatment, local officials said.

The child was wounded during renewed shelling in Kherson, a frontline city that remains under constant Russian bombardment despite Ukraine regaining control of the area in late 2022. According to regional authorities, the girl sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving emergency medical care.

The girl sustained severe injuries in the attack. Her father was killed, while her mother and sister survived but were seriously injured and remain under medical care.

Russian Nazis shelled a children's playground in Kherson using MLRS.



A family was hit – the father of the family was killed, the mother and her two daughters, aged six and three, sustained blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds. pic.twitter.com/ILGw7QD88t — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 27, 2026

Doctors are preparing to move the child to Okhmatdyt, Ukraine’s largest pediatric hospital in Kyiv, where she can receive advanced treatment and long-term rehabilitation support.

The attack is the latest reminder of the continuing civilian toll of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Kherson residents face near-daily artillery and drone strikes targeting residential neighborhoods, infrastructure, and public areas.

Another bloody evening in Kherson. It used to be a children's playground. And Russian bastards promise even more missiles and destruction! Was it a fucking administrative or military center? pic.twitter.com/Xh9y41qPlm — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 27, 2026

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of deliberately terrorizing civilians in frontline regions. International humanitarian organizations continue to warn about the growing impact of the war on children, particularly in areas close to active combat zones.

The condition of the child has not yet been publicly disclosed in full detail.

We will continue monitoring updates from Ukrainian officials and medical authorities.

EMPR

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