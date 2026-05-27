Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of May 27, 2026

Russia – Ukraine war updates latest from the General Staff of Ukraine as of May 27, 2026.

This report is part of EMPR’s May 2026 Russia – Ukraine war timeline, tracking daily battlefield and geopolitical developments. For full coverage of this escalation phase, see the complete timeline.

Today is the 1554rd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Update as of 08:00 AM on Russian invasion of Ukraine

A total of 296 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 76 airstrikes, dropping 239 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 7,089 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,568 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 36 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force, missile forces, and artillery struck seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, one artillery gun, and one other important enemy target.

EMPR updates by Directions

Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian aggressor launched two airstrikes using six guided aerial bombs, carried out 87 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including two with multiple launch rocket systems. Nine enemy assault actions were recorded.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian positions 13 times near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Hraniv, Ternova, Lyman, and Kolodiazne.

Kupiansk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped five enemy attempts to advance toward Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Borova, Kolisnykivka, and Novoplatonivka.

Lyman Direction

08:00 AM: the Russian troops attempted 12 times to break through Ukrainian defenses toward Lyman, Drobysheve, Dibrova, and near Yampil.

Sloviansk Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces launched eight assaults toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.

Kramatorsk Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops carried out one offensive action near Tykhonivka.

Kostyantinivka Direction

08:00 AM: Russian forces launched 26 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Mykolaipillia, Vilne, and Kucheriv Yar.

Pokrovsk Direction

08:00 AM: Ukrainian defenders stopped 53 assault actions by the aggressor near Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, and toward Shevchenko, Bilytske, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

Oleksandrivka Direction

08:00 AM: the russian occupation forces attacked once near the settlement of Novokhatske.

Huliaipole Direction

08:00 AM: Russian occupation forces carried out 35 attacks near Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Huliaipole, Solodke, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

Orikhiv Direction

04:00 PM: Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance toward Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, and Bilohiria.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

08:00 AM: the russian troops attacked twice toward Bilogrudyi Island.

Volyn and Polissia Directions

08:00 AM: no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

Ukrainian defenders continue the systematic destruction of enemy forces and are maintaining effective resistance across all sectors of the front.

Overall, Russian losses over the past day amounted to approximately 1,000 personnel. Ukrainian forces also destroyed one tank, three armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 10 ground robotic systems, 1,307 unmanned aerial vehicles, 271 vehicles, and three units of special equipment belonging to the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower – 1,000 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/Oh84o1gnoP — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) May 27, 2026

EMPR

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