Ukrspecsystems is launching its first UK drone factory, investing £200 million, creating 500 jobs, and strengthening Ukraine-UK defense collaboration with frontline-tested technologies.

The first Ukrainian defense factory is starting operations in the United Kingdom. This is a production facility of Ukrspecsystems, a company specializing in drone manufacturing. This was reported by Oboronka, citing Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

According to him, the launch of production in the UK has deep strategic reasoning. It is not about “shifting the center of gravity from Ukraine” but about expanding joint capabilities and creating a “second resilience circuit that ensures uninterrupted production.”

Production facility of the Ukrainian company Ukrspecsystems in the United Kingdom/Valerii Zaluzhnyi

“We are keeping the center of engineering expertise in Ukraine while integrating production into the UK’s defense space. We are creating a new level of partnership, where allies not only support each other but also build a shared security industrial base,” said Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

He emphasized that for Ukraine, this project represents stability and the ability for long-term planning. For the United Kingdom, it strengthens its own defense industry, provides access to technologies proven in modern warfare, and creates jobs.

“Ukraine is fighting under constant missile strikes, infrastructure destruction, and threats to production facilities. Our engineers develop solutions born directly from frontline experience. They improve systems not based on theoretical research, but on real combat use,” emphasized Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Last autumn, Ukrspecsystems announced a £200 million investment project in Eastern England. The plan includes building a factory covering 11,000 m² and establishing a testing and training center. The project’s implementation will create up to 500 jobs and internship programs in the region. At that time, Ukrspecsystems also stated its intention to expand its presence in the UK over the next three years.

Ukrspecsystems, founded in 2014, is best known for its PD-2 and Gekata drones, as well as the Shark series (Shark, Shark-M, Mini Shark). They are used for reconnaissance, surveillance, and artillery adjustment.

