Beyond “Flamingo”: Ukraine’s Long-Range Missiles Now Hitting Targets Deep Inside Russia

Ukraine is already using “Flamingo” missiles to strike Russian territory and is developing numerous other long-range systems, according to a Member of Parliament.

Ukraine has already deployed “Flamingo”-type missiles against Russian territory, but this is not the only Ukrainian development capable of reaching distances over 1,000 km, said Ukrainian MP and head of the Ukrainian delegation to NATO PA, Yehor Chernev, on the Espreso TV channel. It was reported by Glavred.

He confirmed the use of “Flamingo,” noting that further details fall under the competence of the General Staff. According to him, the confirmed hits more than a thousand kilometers inside Russia and the damage inflicted there indicate the existence of such missiles.

“This is not the only missile used by Ukraine at such distances against the Russian Federation. We have many different missiles with various ranges, including ‘Palyanytsya,’ ‘Peklo,’ and the same ‘Neptune.’ And now, I hope that ‘Sapsan,’ a ballistic missile, will also complete its testing; unlike the previous ones, which were all cruise missiles,” he said.

Yehor Chernev emphasized that various weapons developments are underway in Ukraine, each with its own purpose and specific uses.

According to him, the country is now producing not only missiles but also so‑called missile-drones. The MP clarified that there are already several dozen such “deep‑strike” systems — systems capable of delivering deep strikes into Russian territory. Each of them has its own specifics, in particular being designed to effectively overcome Russian air‑defense systems and to place additional strain on them.

“But believe me, we are developing, and more and more products are appearing — not only ‘Flamingo,’ but others that strike the territory of the Russian Federation,” the Ukrainian MP said.

How the emergence of “Flamingo” could affect the course of the war — an expert’s view

As Glavred wrote, aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi noted that although the “Flamingo” missile has a relatively simple design, it has significant modernization potential and could in its characteristics approach the American Tomahawk.

In Khrapchynskyi’s view, the “Flamingo” is a promising and economical solution that could become an important asset in the arsenal of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. He also compared it to the Tomahawk, stressing that further technological development opens additional possibilities for the “Flamingo.”

“‘Flamingo’ — of course, is not the American Tomahawk, which can change its target during the execution of a combat mission, but it can become that. Composite materials, the appearance of its own engine, etc. — all of this lies ahead. But we need something to strike Russian territory with. Let’s start striking already,” the expert said on the program “Fabryka news,” as reported by UNIAN.

“Flamingo” missile — latest news

As previously reported by Glavred, Ukraine has begun using FP‑5 “Flamingo” cruise missiles to strike Russia’s energy infrastructure. According to The Economist, these missiles are significantly faster than drones, fly about 50 meters above the ground, have a range of over 3,000 km, and carry a 1,150 kg warhead.

Refat Chubarov, head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, said that pro‑Ukrainian residents of occupied Crimea hope that the “Flamingo” will be used to strike the Crimean Bridge.

The newly developed cruise missile, with a declared range of around 3,000 km, has considerable potential. Even if its real capabilities turn out to be lower than stated, it is capable of inflicting serious damage in the European part of Russia. According to The Economist, it took only about nine months to put this missile into serial production, rather than years or decades.

