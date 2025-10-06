The extremely inappropriate story about the liquidation of the so‑called “Kasyanov drone unit” has gained wide publicity. Both direct participants and outside commentators are blaming the head of the President’s Office, A. Yermak, readily sidelining the President of Ukraine.

But Alexandr Kochetkov have another view.

I have been in Ukrainian politics from its very beginning. So he stated that no head of the President’s Office will act against the wishes of their leader as they understand them. Even if the leader has not heard about the problem. And if anyone tries, they will instantly lose their post.

Therefore I address the President of Ukraine, Zelenskyy, directly. I want to assure you that neither Yuriy Kasyanov nor anyone else asked me to do this — this appeal is entirely my own initiative.

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych! I fully understand that the extremely complex negotiations with our partners and with our enemies over ceasefires, deliveries of modern weapons to Ukraine, financial and other resources take up almost all of your time. And the situation with the relatively small “Kasyanov unit” against the backdrop of the breakdown of the global security order and a war for Ukraine’s survival may seem trivial, something unworthy of your attention.

But in fact this is an opportunity — even a necessity, in my view — to show the statesmanship of the country’s leader, its Supreme Commander. That is, to intervene directly in this unacceptable situation, quickly sort it out, put things in order from the standpoint of national interests and prevent a fatal scenario. Because without your intervention the course of events risks leading not just to the disbandment of a successful unit, but to the physical destruction of patriots of Ukraine who dared to express their own point of view.

Believe me, it will not be difficult to figure out. Even before the full‑scale war I visited Kasyanov’s drone production. As an engineer — you never stop being one — I assure you: the designs I saw were created by true specialists who professionally understand the work they do. And such promising developments deserve priority funding, scaling up and other forms of state support.

I would remind you that even in the totalitarian Soviet times leading scientists and designers were forgiven somewhat uncomplimentary remarks about certain party leaders. Because they produced results urgently needed by the country. Is the situation any different now? Is the President of Ukraine not above an emotional reaction to an awkward headline by some journalist chasing clicks?

Your intervention, which I ask of you, in no way looks like a sign of weakness, despite what you may be told. On the contrary, it would be a demonstrative act of strength and justice by the state and by you personally. After all, Ukraine is also fighting for justice.

Stopping the senseless punitive actions against the “Kasyanov unit” will inspire other Ukrainian developers of promising weapons systems, who often lose heart when faced with a cumbersome bureaucratic machine that refuses to change even during wartime. They will see clearly that the real criterion of success is the excellence of the product, not proximity to corrupt officials.

On the other hand, it will positively affect further direct funding of the Ukrainian defense industry by our foreign partners.

And finally, about simple solutions. Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, surely you agree that the problem I describe in my appeal is extremely simple: we must destroy and oppress our enemies, and support our own, regardless of their inconvenience or ambition. They will repay us by doing their job and protecting Ukraine. Only this way will we win!

IN THE PHOTO the meeting is not in “Kasyanov’s unit,” unfortunately.

So should the President of Ukraine rise above personal matters?

EMPR

Tags: