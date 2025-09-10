Former mayor of Kherson Volodymyr Mykolayenko believes that the rapid capture of the city was the result of betrayal.

Volodymyr Mykolayenko reveals in an interview with Radio Kuresh, bukvy informs.

Former mayor of Kherson Volodymyr Mykolayenko, who spent more than three years in Russian captivity, stated that he believes the rapid advance of Russian forces through the region toward Kherson was the result of betrayal.

“I am convinced that this was betrayal. My firm belief is that it was betrayal and that it was absolutely not accidental, because to advance so quickly through the region to Kherson, and why the Antonivskyi Bridge was not blown up – that for me is a big question,” he said.

According to Mykolayenko, three weeks before the full-scale invasion, military exercises were conducted under the supervision of the Security Service of Ukraine with the participation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which it was reported that the bridges were mined and that the enemy would not be able to cross.

Mykolayenko noted that the actual situation was different from the information that had been presented to the president.

“They only didn’t roll out a red carpet for those tanks to pass over,” the former mayor of Kherson commented.

The former mayor of Kherson, Volodymyr Mykolayenko, who spent more than three years in Russian captivity, also spoke about beatings, humiliation, and harsh conditions of detention. In a conversation with MOST, he recalled how Russians tried to pressure him into collaboration, tortured him, and transferred him from place to place together with other captured soldiers and civilians.

